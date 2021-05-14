CDC mask guidance just recommendation to help states decide rules

(WWLP) – The announcement from the CDC on Thursday stating that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing a mask is a recommendation meant to help federal, state, and local officials determine rules.

That recommendation doesn’t change much in Massachusetts. Masks are still required in Massachusetts at all times indoors and when social distancing is not possible outdoors.

The recommendations from the CDC also have no effect on the policy of private business owners.

So, any store, restaurant, or venue can still require you to wear a mask.

Governor Baker has so far updated his policy to follow these guidelines from federal health officials but has not altered the Massachusetts mask mandate yet. He is in Washington Friday for a series of meetings, the last of which is with the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

Baker has said repeatedly that any changes to the reopening plan for Massachusetts will be motivated by improvements in public health data.

State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 616 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts Thursday night. There are also no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for the spread of COVID-19.