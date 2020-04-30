CDC: New coronavirus symptoms

(WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added a new symptom to the list of coronavirus symptoms.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, and if you have any of these symptoms or a combination of these symptoms you may have COVID-19 and should contact your doctor.

Coronavirus Symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

New : loss of taste or smell

: loss of taste or smell Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Massachusetts has launched a new resource that residents can use to assess symptoms and find the right care. Check your symptoms and find the right care in minutes

If you think you may have symptoms, first call your health care provider. If your clinician thinks you should be tested but they are unable to offer a test at their own health care facility, they will provide a referral and you can be tested at test site near you.

These are not walk-in sites. An appointment is necessary. View the current list: MA COVID-19 Testing Sites

If you have any symptoms not on this list that are severe or concerning you should contact your doctor.