CDC: New surge of COVID-19 cases linked to schools, colleges reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States, positive cases here in Massachusetts are also continuing to increase.

Currently there are 16 Massachusetts communities in the high risk category, including in Springfield.

On Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported just over 1,800 COVID-19 cases with 199 of those cases in western Massachusetts. There have been over 166,000 cases since the pandemic began.

State public health officials reported Sunday, 20 more people have died of the virus with two of those deaths in the western part of the state.

According to the CDC, a contributing factor to the increase of COVID-19 is schools and colleges reopening. A recent CDC study of cases reported between August and September, when college students returned to school, found that weekly cases among college age people increased significantly nation wide.

Governor Baker is urging younger people to stop gathering in large numbers and continue social distancing and wearing a mask.

The Baker-Polito Administration has rolled out new guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 which includes a stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., a mandatory mask order, and restaurant curfew.