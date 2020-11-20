CDC recommends celebrating Thanksgiving with only those in the same house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is formally recommending that Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with those who live in the same household and no one else.

The CDC wrote on Thursday that “Thanksgiving travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

Now this isn’t a new sentiment, we’ve heard public health and elected officials say the same thing but with the credibility of the CDC, it definitely carries weight.

For those who still choose to travel for Thanksgiving, against the CDC’s recommendations the CDC recommends eating outside, wearing masks, bringing your own food and limiting the size of gatherings.

While hugging guests is typical of holiday gatherings, American Medical Response says to avoid shaking hands or hugging with others at your gatherings.

“This year’s a little different so it’s just going to be me at the house. Not going to venture out. I got family all over the United States so there’s going to be a lot of phone calls.” Pat Dawson, CT resident

Springfield’s Health and Human Services Department and AMR suggest gathering virtually with people from different households instead of inviting them to your home.

Remember the current gatherings order from the governor limits indoor gatherings at private residences to no more than 10 people and no more than 25 for outside.