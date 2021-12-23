CDC reduce time healthcare workers can return to work after infection of COVID-19

Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC has changed their guidance on isolation protocols for healthcare workers, shortening the timeline after a possible exposure.

The guidance for the general population is a ten day isolation period after infection. Now, healthcare workers only need seven days to return to work, with a negative COVID-19 test. The CDC also said that timeline could be shortened further if there are staffing shortages impacting patient care.

“As the healthcare community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to Omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses. Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities. Our priority, remains prevention—and I strongly encourage all healthcare personnel to get vaccinated and boosted,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

In addition, healthcare workers that have received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses do not need to quarantine after high-risk exposure.

The guidance may be revised in the future as more information on the Omicron variant is discovered.