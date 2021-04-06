CDC releases new information for cleaning surfaces, preventing spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC has new recommendations for cleaning surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The organization says the risk of becoming infected through a contaminated surface is low. Science has shown that regular cleaning of surfaces with soap is enough to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus through surface transmission, instead of bleach.

The CDC director said that disinfection in indoor settings, including homes and schools, is only recommended when there’s been a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case. However, high-touched surfaces should be cleaned at least once a day.

This time last year, store shelves were basically empty from cleaning supplies. Now mostly everything is back in stock.

“We had to go shopping online because a lot of things were out due to not a lot of truck services coming in, but now at least we have a lot more things to look forward to and more things to find on the shelves,” Julio Fernendez from Springfield told 22News.

The CDC says that you can also help reduce the risk of COVID-19 surface transmission by properly wearing a mask and washing your hands. The CDC is also seeing a spike in younger people getting infected as the older generations continue to get the vaccine