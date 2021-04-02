CDC releases new travel guidance for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, during England’s third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. The British government are on Tuesday expected to discuss whether to force some travellers arriving in the UK to quarantine in hotels to try to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major change to travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without getting tested for COVID-19 before or self-quarantining after.

“Evolving data suggests that traveling is likely lower risk. Science shows us that getting fully vaccinated, allows you to do more things safely, and it’s important for us to provide that guidance, even in the context of rising cases,” said Walensky.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only about 20 percent of adults here in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now.

Walensky said she continues to worry about rising case numbers, and still recommends against nonessential travel.

“I do understand the idea of allowing people to travel, get a little bit back to normal. But it is true they can still carry the virus,” said Duke Ammon. “I do see both sides of the argument. I would say maybe not let up this early, maybe let cases die down a little first, then go back to normal.”

The updated guidance does not apply to unvaccinated people. The CDC advises anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated to continue to avoid travel.