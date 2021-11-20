CDC releases safety guidelines for holiday gatherings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is around the corner and Thanksgiving is just days away. But as COVID-19 cases trend upward across the country, top U.S. health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially as holiday parties and celebrations bring loved ones together.

“If you have a vaccinated group, then you could enjoy the winter and enjoy being at home for the holidays, indoors without worrying about masks,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director.

22News spoke with one local resident who’s traveling this year for Thanksgiving and feels more relieved celebrating because he is vaccinated.

“Now that we for sure know that where we are going is safe and we aren’t going to bring anything to anyone else,” said Justin Baillargeon of Northampton. “I have two very young nieces so being able to see them is nice without worrying about getting them sick.”

According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself while celebrating Thanksgiving and the holidays this year is: