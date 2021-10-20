CDC says children should continue to wear masks in school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is saying children should continue wearing masks in school regardless of vaccination status.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency will recommend mask-wearing into the winter months, adding that a study has shown that schools without mask mandates are 3.5 times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak compared to schools with a mask mandate.
This comes as the Biden administration rolls out their plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, which when approved would qualify nearly 28 million kids to get the shot.
Here in Massachusetts, the deadline for the public school mask mandate is November 1st. The Department of Education plans to release more information about the mask mandate sometime next week.