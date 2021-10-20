CDC says children should continue to wear masks in school

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is saying children should continue wearing masks in school regardless of vaccination status.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency will recommend mask-wearing into the winter months, adding that a study has shown that schools without mask mandates are 3.5 times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak compared to schools with a mask mandate.

This comes as the Biden administration rolls out their plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, which when approved would qualify nearly 28 million kids to get the shot.

Here in Massachusetts, the deadline for the public school mask mandate is November 1st. The Department of Education plans to release more information about the mask mandate sometime next week.