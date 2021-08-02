CDC: Serious illness and death remains low in breakthrough infections of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While breakthrough infections are possible, especially with Delta variant, serious illness and deaths among the vaccinated are very rare.

New data from the CDC shows more than 99.999% of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death. The data highlights what leading health experts across the country have highlighted for months: COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness and death.

Looking into even further, less than 0.004% of fully vaccinated people had a breakthrough case that led to hospitalization and less than 0.001% of fully vaccinated people died from a breakthrough COVID-19 case. Most of the breakthrough cases, about 74%, occurred among adults 65 or older. Still, this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and health leaders continue to work around the clock to get the vaccines available to everyone.

Springfield Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris says the city is considering another mask mandate, “What we know is that this virus is being driven by the unvaccinated, misinformation and by younger population. So we have to take those three factors into consideration and make smart recommendations moving forward.”

The new data convinced CDC leaders to update the agency’s mask guidance last week, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission to prevent further spread of the Delta variant.

The City of Springfield is looking into returning a mask mandate. City officials will meet Tuesday morning to discuss their plan.