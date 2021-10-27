CDC: Some immunocompromised people can receive 4th COVID-19 shot

(WWLP) – The CDC is now recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot to immunocompromised people to fight waning immunity.

The agency updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people over 18 who are moderately and severely immunocompromised. People of this group have been able to receive a third full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to raise immunity levels.

This fourth dose is a booster and is given at a only half the volume of the first three doses. 22News spoke to one local resident who said they’ll support any vaccine recommendations from the CDC.

“My father in-law recently had cancer. He got vaccinated right away and already recently got his 3rd shot as well. I am sure that a 4th shot, 5th shot, 6th shot whatever the CDC recommends I think it’s a good idea for anyone whose health is at risk,” said Brendon Holland of Springfield.

The fourth dose can be administered at least six months after immunocompromised people have completed their primary vaccination series. An estimated 2.7 percent of adults in the U.S. are immunocompromised.