CDC: Two masks more effective when around unmasked people

(WWLP) – A recent report from the CDC says wearing two masks is better than one when it comes to protecting yourself from COVID-19.

The research from the CDC showed wearing a surgical mask under a cloth mask “substantially reduced wearer exposure” to the particles that cause COVID-19.

They found when two people are both wearing two masks, exposure is down by more than 95-percent. When one person is wearing two masks, it blocked 83-percent of particles from an unmasked person.

Dr. Fauci says the CDC is not telling people to wear two masks now, but that a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it provides a better fit, and offers more protection than wearing one mask.

He recommends if you’re only wearing one mask, make sure it’s one with multiple layers.

“You want it to fit better, so one of the ways you could do it if you would like to is, put a cloth mask over which actually here and here, and here where you could get leakage in is much better contained,” Fauci said.

The FDA says surgical masks “do not provide complete protection from germs because of the loose fit between the surface of the mask and your face” but adding a mask on top or knotting the mask to make it tighter can help eliminate the gaps.

The CDC found that knotting and tucking a surgical mask reduced your chances of exposure by 65-percent.