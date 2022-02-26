CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A visual sign of change appearing on the faces of millions of Americans.

The CDC releasing updated guidance for mask wearing, citing a drop in cases and hospitalizations. Under the new guidelines roughly 70 percent of Americans can take the mask off.

“Certainly we want to give people the autonomy to choose on their own, whether or not they want to continue to wear the masks, we’ve lifted recently the municipal mask mandate and made it optional,” said Shane Brooks, Chicopee City Councilor for Ward 2. He told 22News, “I think we’re moving in the right direction. The numbers seem to bear that out. I’m optimistic that going forward we’ll be able to start a new chapter post COVID.”

The CDC is dividing communities into categories based on hospitalizations and case numbers: green is low risk, yellow is medium and orange is high. Communities in the “low” or “medium” categories will not be required to wear a face covering. Currently, no county in Massachusetts is considered “high risk”.

Stan Goss of Chicopee told 22News, “Looking forward to COVID coming to a complete end. There are new crisis’ arising to take its place, but still be optimistic with COVID being on the way out. Looking forward to getting back to normal.”

Face coverings will still be required on public transportation.