Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow closed temporarily due to COVID-19

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by Center Square Grill on Friday, the restaurant stated that an employee tested positive for the virus and they were informed they did not need to close but only quarantine people who came in close contact with the employee.

The restaurant made the decision to close in an effort to not put anyone else at risk. They will also be testing the entire staff and deep cleaning the restaurant before reopening.

