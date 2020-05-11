Certain businesses in Massachusetts may reopen in just one week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In just one week, certain businesses may be allowed to start reopening and Governor’s stay-at-home advisory will expire.

Last week, the Governor allowed some non-essential businesses to reopen early and that led to even more lobbying from business leaders who want some leeway for their particular industry. Industries that have been able to get the administration’s attention, including florists and car dealerships got themselves carved out of the Governor’s executive order after weeks of lobbying. Gun stores were allowed to re-open over the weekend following a federal court ruling.

Even if businesses wait until May 18, business leaders want the administration to give them some advanced notice of the guidelines they’ll have to work with, so they can prepare their workplaces and employees for the changes.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the group advising him on reopening the economy has been and will keep filing interim reports leading up to May 18.