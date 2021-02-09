Changes made at Curative mass vaccination Eastfield Mall site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Guard is being deployed to assist at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, changes are being made to better serve the seniors who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Springfield. Long lines of people waiting in the cold outside the vaccination site prompted Mayor Sarno to advocate to the state about the issue.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “In speaking with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Curative Site Director Dean Shultis a number of times yesterday and this morning about better and more timely customer service logistics for our senior citizens in Springfield and Western Mass, I have been assured that these changes/adjustments are going to be made ASAP:

Senior citizens will be allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall site

More workforce is to be added to cut down wait times

The National Guard is being deployed to assist

Ambassadors and sign board notifications will be implemented

A review will be conducted of Curative’s systems approach for contacting and updating senior citizens on their appointments

Again, we must always be cognizant of the needs of our seniors, especially during these challenging and surreal times of defeating the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Again, I am very appreciative of Governor Charlie Baker’s and Lt. Governor Polito’s siting of a mass vaccination site right here in Springfield and their continued efforts to defeat COVID-19.”

Curative sent a statement to 22News Monday afternoon in response to the numerous complaints sent to the newsroom.