Changes to visitor policy guidelines within Baystate Health go into effect Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health hospitals are implementing new zoned visitation guidelines today as COVID-19 admissions climb.

The zones are based on the number of COVID-19 positive patients in a city or town and how prevalent the virus is.

Red zones are considered at the highest risk for COVID-19 followed by decreasing risk with yellow, green, and gray zones.

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Hospital in Palmer are all in the “Red zone” and will not allow patient visitors.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield is in the “green zone” and will allow one visitor for adults in the emergency department and two guardians for children, but this is only for non-COVID-19 patients.

No visitor is allowed at any tier if the adult patient is suspected to have COVID-19 and only one guardian is allowed if the person under 18 is suspected to have the virus. These new policies apply to patients who are in private rooms in the emergency department.

Exceptions to the visitor policy at all hospitals, with numbers of persons depending upon what zone the hospital is in at the time, include:

Parent/guardian for COVID-19 positive and negative children

Support person for labor, delivery, and duration of hospital stay

Hospice/end-of-life or for life-changing diagnosis

Support person for patients with disabilities.

If in a zone that allows visitation, the hours continue to be daily from Noon to 8 p.m.

Baystate health will assess each location’s tier weekly and they may change.