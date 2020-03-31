Chapin Center in Springfield caring for patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nursing facility in Springfield is caring for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement sent to 22News Thursday, management of the Chapin Center said that staff in the facility are following all guidelines from the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to care for the patients who have COVID-19. They did not specify the number of patients who have the virus.

“The trained health care professionals at Chapin Center are taking the threat of coronavirus most seriously, as the safety and well-being of residents and staff are our highest priority. In addition, we remain in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Health and continue to follow all safety protocols and guidelines,” the statement reads.

The Chapin Center is a non-profit nursing facility that provides post-acute services, rehabilitative services, skilled nursing, as well as short-term and long-term care. It is located on Kendall Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.