Chapin Center now caring for COVID-19 patients in Springfield

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Stephen Underwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chapin Center in Springfield is caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement sent to 22News Thursday, management of the Chapin Center said that staff in the facility are following all guidelines from the CDC and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to care for the patients who have COVID-19.

It is unclear at this time the number of patients who have the virus there.

The Chapin Center is a non-profit nursing facility that provides post-acute services, rehabilitative services, skilled nursing, as well as short-term and long-term care.

