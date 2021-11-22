Charges dismissed for former superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The charges against the former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were dismissed on Monday.

According to William M. Bennett of Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C., the charges against Bennett Walsh in relation to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak have been dropped.

Walsh was facing five counts each of criminal neglect and five counts each of causing or permitting serious bodily injury to an elder. The charges are based on five veterans who were allegedly moved into dining room when the outbreak began. State Attorney General Maura Healey said they were all asymptomatic when they were moved, and this decision allowed the virus to spread. Of the five, three of them contracted COVID-19, and one died.

Walsh’s Attorney William Bennett maintains that Walsh followed all reporting guidelines and was in constant contact with the state. He told 22News back in July that the decision to move the veterans “had no impact on the spread of the virus.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was one of the deadliest in the nation, with nearly 80 veteran-residents having died from the virus.