CHD cancels conference due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development (CHD) has canceled it’s ‘Through Her Eyes’ conference due to COVID-19.

The human services conference typically attracts over 500 professionals from the social work, education, and psychology fields to the MassMutual Center each year.

‘Through Her Eyes’ has focused on the latest techniques and best practices for social work, direct care, education, and psychology from industry professionals, especially those who work with girls and young women.

The decision to cancel this year’s event comes from a need to protect the health and safety of attendees, presenters, and staff while continuing to play an active role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.