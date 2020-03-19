Chez Josef hosting turkey dinner drive to help families affected by COVID-19

(WWLP) — Chez Josef will be hosting a turkey dinner drive in response to families in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release sent to 22News, Chez Josef is committing to offer 400 free meals this Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The culinary team is preparing a classic turkey dinner that will include:

Roasted turkey breast

Savory stuffing

Herb gravy

Roasted vegetables

Cranberry sauce

Drive through pick up will begin at 12:00 noon at Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam, MA 01001.

It’s no secret that the restrictions related to COVID-19 are making a deep impact on our communities. With many individuals out of work, including the grand majority of our own employees currently laid off, many face the nightmare of figuring out how to keep the lights on and their families fed. With so many that just don’t know where their next meal is coming from, we feel that although times are tough as a company it’s important to help as best we can. Chez Josef organization

Chez Josef is expecting a large turnout and told 22News it is very important that families pre-register online at ChezJosef.com/Meals so that they do not run out of meals.