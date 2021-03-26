Chicopee approved for regional vaccination site

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee announced they are approved for a regional vaccination site.

According to State Representative Joseph Wagner, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services approved Chicopee to host a regional collaborative vaccination site that includes the communities of South Hadley and Granby.

The opening and site operation details have not yet been finalized but the City of Chicopee has a tentative agreement to hold the vaccination site at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. It has the capacity to serve 750 people per day, 5 days a week. The site is in partnership with South Hadley and Granby.

“This is good news for Chicopee and the Western Massachusetts region,” said Wagner. “I have been

working with the Baker Administration on behalf of Chicopee to gain approval for this regional site and I am hopeful that when the site opens it will help to alleviate barriers to vaccine access.”

Chicopee officials added that the state warned them to be ready but patient. The site can’t open until there are enough vaccines.

“I thank Gov. Baker, Lt. Polito, and Leader Wagner for partnering with us to bring this mass vaccination site to our City of Chicopee,” said Mayor John Vieau. “It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis has affected many members of our area communities, and vaccination efforts must be targeted toward increased access for individuals and neighborhoods that have been the hardest to reach. I look forward to continuing to work with our state and federal partners to fairly and equitably get these life-saving shots into as many of our people’s arms as possible while vaccine supplies increase. I also thank the residents of Chicopee for their patience as we awaited this approval.”

Chicopee residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at the RiverMills Senior Center between 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Chicopee COVID Test Site Form is not required but may cut down on wait time.