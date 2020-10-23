Chicopee at high-risk for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is listed as high risk for coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 map released late Thursday afternoon by the state Department of Public Health.

In the last two weeks, Chicopee had 76 COVID-19 cases according to DPH. The City of Chicopee sent 22News a news release saying they had 74 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The data is different because of the when the case counts are reviewed from the Chicopee Board of Health and when the Department of Public Health reviews the submitted report.

According to the City of Chicopee, the DPH and City of Chicopee numbers are slightly different because during each case the person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 may meet these situations:

Reside in Chicopee, once confirmed the case is added to the local Board of Health Active case count, Reside in a nursing home, long-term care, or rehab facility located outside of the City but utilizes a City of Chicopee home address, these cases fall into the N/A category as the patient is not physically located in the City of Chicopee despite being a city resident; or, The case does not live in the City of Chicopee, in that situation the active case would be submitted for transfer to the correct City or Town for reporting purposes.

The City of Chicopee has reported Friday on its website there are 79 active cases, 17 deaths of its 765 total cases with a positive test rate of 2.32 percent. Chicopee’s average daily incident rate per 100,000 population is now at 9.5.

MAP: Chicopee COVID-19 Case Assessment

Date: 10/21/2020

(The City of Chicopee)

The Chicopee Public Schools Phase 3 transition was delayed on Tuesday after an uptick in positive cases within the city. If the City of Chicopee has three consecutive weeks in the red/high-risk category, public schools may be required to go to full-remote learning.

The red/high-risk category for three consecutive weeks will also impact the current Step 2 of Phase 3. The city will be required to revert back to Step 1 of Phase 3 that includes local businesses having to reduce tables from 10 people to 6.

“We implore every one our residents to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines, to wear a face

covering, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you feel sick,” stated Mayor John L. Vieau. “We ALL have a role in keeping our community and each other safe. Please take your role seriously – we have the opportunity to change this outcome.”

Mask-wearing will be more important than ever this fall and winter as more people head indoors, where transmission risks are much greater.

“The City of Chicopee has gone from yellow to red in just a few weeks. Our residents need to take COVID19 seriously. We are all at increased risk of contracting this virus if people continue to ignore the importance of following the recommended preventive measures,” said Lisa Sanders, Chicopee Board of Health Director