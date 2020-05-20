Chicopee City Councilor interviews local business owner on adapting during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe discussed with Frontera Grill Owner how his small business is adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the interview was posted on Facebook Tuesday morning and is the first entry in a weekly series which will focus on people and businesses in Chicopee and the impact COVID-19 has had on them.

Frontera Grill, a Mexican restaurant on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, has remained open for takeout during the pandemic. McAuliffe asked Owner Frederico Mendiola how the restaurant transitioned to a 100% takeout business.

Mendiola recounted stocking up on takeout boxes, worrying about his employees, and rapidly losing business. “We had almost nothing, but then I thought, that’s just the beginning,” Mendiola said.

According to Mendiola, he believes remaining open was the right decision. Within two weeks of transitioning, Frontera was working with a full staff and receiving a steady stream of online orders. On Cinco de Mayo, Frontera received over 500 orders.

After filling orders until 10 PM, the team brought over 60 leftover meals to front-line workers at Baystate Hospital, which according to Mendiola was the highlight of his day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have had to file for unemployment and adjust to a different daily routine.

“All of us are dealing with an increased amount of stress. We need to recognize that we need to be kind to each other,” McAuliffe said.

Councilor McAuliffe also thanked Mendiola for maintaining normalcy for Chicopee residents. “It might seem small, but it makes the biggest difference in people’s lives, making sure that they can enjoy their favorite restaurant.”