Chicopee Comp staff member tested positive for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at Chicopee Comprehensive High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Chicopee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton, the staff member that tested positive was in the building on October 2 and has been home ever since. The school has been working with the Chicopee Health Department and is contract tracing to identify any other individuals who may need to quarantine.

Morton said two close adult contacts have been identified and have been given instructions by the local health department. Due to the nature of the staff member’s position they did not come in contact with any students. Morton said as soon as the school found out they’ve been taking the necessary steps and is implementing safety precautions and cleaning to keep everyone safe and prevent this from spreading further.

The school is reminding students and staff members to wear a mask, maintain social distance, stay home if you’re sick, and continue to wash your hands.