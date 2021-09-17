Chicopee COVID-19 testing center to re-open Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced they will be reopening their COVID-19 testing site at the River Mills Senior Center.

The testing center will reopen at the senior center at 5 West Main Street on Monday for Chicopee residents and city employees. The drive-thru testing site will be located at the upper level of the senior center. Cars can enter on West Main Street and follow signs to the site.

The site will be open weekly on Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to noon. No appointments will be taken for the site. When residents arrive at the site, they must fill out an intake form, which can be printed out ahead of time and turned in, and then will be given a nasal swab PCR test. Residents will complete the nasal swab on their own but EMTs will be available for assistance. Tests results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours by e-mail or phone call.

In a statement sent to 22News, the Mayor’s office said, “We have seen wait times at other testing centers increase and want to ensure swift, efficient processes for residents.”

From August 29th to September 11th, the City of Chicopee had 268 positive COVID-19 cases. In the same 2-week report, Springfield had 1,220 cases and Holyoke had 243 cases.