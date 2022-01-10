Chicopee COVID-19 testing site at RiverMills Center closed Tuesday due to cold temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at the RiverMills Center in Chicopee will be closed Tuesday due to the cold temperatures expected.

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be bitterly cold in the single digits with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. On top of that, it’ll be a bit breezy and that’ll make it feel like it’s below zero in the morning and near zero in the afternoon.

The RiverMills Center COVID-19 testing site is available to Chicopee residents and typically open Monday to Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.

