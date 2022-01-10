Chicopee COVID-19 testing site at RiverMills Center closed Tuesday due to cold temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at the RiverMills Center in Chicopee will be closed Tuesday due to the cold temperatures expected.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday morning will be bitterly cold in the single digits with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. On top of that, it’ll be a bit breezy and that’ll make it feel like it’s below zero in the morning and near zero in the afternoon.
The RiverMills Center COVID-19 testing site is available to Chicopee residents and typically open Monday to Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts
To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.
- Transformative Healthcare – Holyoke Community College: (Lot M) 303 Homestead Ave, in Holyoke,7:00am-11:00am Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat / 2:00pm-7:00pm Tue & Thur
- Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center: 20 Hospital Drive in Holyoke, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care: 1505 Memorial Dr in Chicopee, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- American Medical Response – Cottage St.: 595 Cottage St in Springfield, 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri YES
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield: 18 Union St in West Springfield, 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 311 East Main St in Westfield, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- Westfield public testing site: 19 Railroad Avenue in Westfield, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
- Greenfield Community College: 1 College Dr. in Greenfield,
- Mon – Tue – Fri: 8am – 4pm
- Wed – Thu: 11am – 7pm
- Sat – Sun: 9am – 2pm