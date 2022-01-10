Chicopee COVID-19 testing site at RiverMills Center closed Tuesday due to cold temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at the RiverMills Center in Chicopee will be closed Tuesday due to the cold temperatures expected.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be bitterly cold in the single digits with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. On top of that, it’ll be a bit breezy and that’ll make it feel like it’s below zero in the morning and near zero in the afternoon.

The RiverMills Center COVID-19 testing site is available to Chicopee residents and typically open Monday to Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.