Chicopee COVID-19 testing site moves location

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at Chicopee Comprehensive High School has moved to a new location Tuesday.

The site’s new location is at the RiverMills Senior Center, at 5 W. Main Street in Chicopee.

The drive-thru testing site will operate out of the upper parking lot in front of the RiverMills Senior Center with cars lining up on W. Main Street.

Testing will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the new location.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Covid Testing Task Force team members said they were moving the site to accommodate for in-person learning to begin once again.

Residents who plan to get tested should drive up to check-in with their intake form and verify eligibility status. They will then be asked to sanitize, will receive a temperature check and asked to blow their nose. Residents will then perform their own anterior nasal swab test.

Test results are expected within 24-48 hours by an email or a phone call. If you haven’t received an email with your test results after 48 hours, email covidresults@cpsge.org