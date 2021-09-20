Chicopee COVID-19 testing site opens for residents, city employees

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has reopened the COVID-19 testing site at the River Mills Senior Center.

Free testing will be available from 8:00 a.m. to noon every Monday for all city residents and employees. The city said they chose to reopen the center because they have seen wait times increase at other sites. Supervisors hope the drive-though style testing will make the process a little more convenient.

“Hopefully we can provide the service where people can come and get their tests within a day or two and know what their results are as easily and efficiently as possible,” said Ela Soja, Director of Occupational Health and Safety in Chicopee.

The site is located at the upper level of the Senior Center. No appointments will be taken for the site. When residents arrive at the site, they must fill out an intake form, which can be printed out ahead of time and turned in, and then will be given a nasal swab PCR test. Residents will complete the nasal swab on their own but EMTs will be available for assistance. Tests results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours by e-mail or phone call.