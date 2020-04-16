Chicopee dance studio keeping joy alive through virtual dance training

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While non-essential businesses must close their physical locations, they are encouraged to operate remotely if they can.

The Ohana School of Performing Arts in Chicopee has closed its doors due to the coronavirus, but they’ve still been able to operate by getting creative and using technology to bring students and teachers together.

The Ohana School of Performing Arts’ Creative Director, Ashley Kohl told 22News that the school teachers and staff are doing their best to bring joy through dance from their homes.

“We’re bringing 50 plus classes a week to our studio family. Our teachers are recording classes from their living rooms and their kitchens and people are watching and sending us videos of their kids watching these videos from their homes. As heartwarming as it is, it’s still not the same as the real connection. I think we realize just how important that is.” The Ohana School of Performing Arts’ Creative Director, Ashley Kohl

Creative Director Ashley Kohl says she is happy that she can bring some joy through dance to people’s lives during this difficult time.

For more information on the virtual classes at the Ohana School of Performing Arts, you can log onto their website