Chicopee FRESH opens additional meal pickup site

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, Chicopee FRESH is opening an additional school meal pickup site at the Chicopee Police Substation.

According to a news release, Chicopee FRESh’s new pick up site is located on 803 Chicopee Street in Williamsett. The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Staff will be stationed outside with grab and go meals available for any children under 21. Parents and guardians are welcome to pick up meals without their child or children present. The program is set up to provide a lunch and a breakfast meal for the following day.