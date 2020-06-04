Chicopee Mayor creates task force to develop outdoor seating policy for local restaurants

Breaking News
Three priests removed from public ministry after sex abuse allegations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau has created a task force of city departments to develop an outdoor seating policy and consolidate the application process for restaurants that wish to open their outside seating in Chicopee.

The task force included members from the following departments:

  • Building
  • Engineering
  • Fire
  • Health
  • License Commission
  • Planning & Development
  • Police

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Chicopee Mayor’s Office, the task force plans to release a final policy and application no later than Friday. This will allow restaurants to review and prepare applications as soon as possible.

The city requests that any establishments hold off on creating any new outdoor dining areas until the policy is released and the application materials are available.

