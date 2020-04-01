Chicopee mayor extends non-essential business closings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All municipal offices will continue to run on limited operations with most employees working remotely.

Chicopee public schools, senior centers, and public libraries will remain closed until May 4th and longer if necessary. Any essential employees will report to work and keep practicing social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC.

Mayor Vieau said this is an essential step in helping to flatten the curve.

We need to flatten the curve you see the numbers here in the city of Chicopee that grew from eight to 28 to 29 in a matter of days. I believe in our city, I know we’re going to be ok. Mayor Vieau

The mayor also said that he is committed to providing all essential services to the residents of the city.