Chicopee police conducting routine mask checks at businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has officers assigned to the board of health to do mask compliance checks at businesses.

The state has allowed cities and towns to fine people not complying with the order up to $300. Chicopee police said they will be issuing the full $300 fine to people who are non-compliant.

Officer Wilk told 22News they’ve already had to enforce that when a person became belligerent with employees after refusing to wear a mask inside of a business.

“The compliance team went up, the individual had already left. But based on their investigation with video footage from the store and being able to identify the person he will be issued a $300 citation for violating not covering the face per the governor’s order and it will be sent to him.” Officer Michael Wilk

Wilk says along with the compliance checks, customers and businesses are allowed to call the police if someone is not complying with the order.

Wilk says the mask order is to benefit not only the person wearing it but also the employees and customers inside of businesses.