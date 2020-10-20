Chicopee Public Schools delay Phase 3

Coronavirus Local Impact
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools announced that due to the rising cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the City of Chicopee, the Phase 3 transition will be delayed.

According to a post on the Chicopee Public Schools Facebook page, “after discussions with the Health Department, due to the uptick in positive cases within Chicopee, Phase 3 will be put on pause.” The return of more students will be done as soon as it is safe to do so.

Students currently in-person learning will continue to attend the Chicopee Public Schools.

“We are committed to real time updates on issues that are time sensitive and routine updates about both the phase in status and district protocols and policies to keep your child safe.”

Superintendent Lynn Clark outlined the following in-person school community information:

  • We have an incredibly dedicated staff who have done everything possible to make in-person learning happen.
  • We have very supportive families that have reached out and done everything possible to navigate these unprecedented times together.
  • We have had zero transmission of the virus in our schools.

If you have any questions regarding your child’s education, contact school principal or central office.

