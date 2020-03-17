Chicopee Public Schools’s will continue providing free meals to children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although schools are canceled, children in Chicopee can still get their school lunches.

The Chicopee Public School’s Food Service Department will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18. Schools will offer a grab and go style meal service. Each student will be given lunch as well as breakfast for the next day.

No registration, ID, or name is needed. 22News spoke to Chicopee Public School’s Food Service Director, Melanie Wilk, about the program.

“So we have grab and go meals set up at 13 of our schools today for families to come pick up,” said Wilk. “We started to think that the closure kind of looked more and more imminent and we had a meeting on Friday with all of the food service staff and put together a hopefully solid plan.”

The meals will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The meals will be pre-made and package in brown bags and set up on tables outside of each school.