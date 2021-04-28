Chicopee regional COVID-19 vaccination site opens Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is launching the new regional COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday.

The new site will be located at the Castle of Knights on 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The site is in partnership with South Hadley, Granby, and Holyoke. It will be operated by each municipalities, paramedics and nurses as well as AIC’s nursing department and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department.

Eligible residents are able to pre-register at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee Mayor Vieau’s Office, the following officials will join the mayor to officially launch the site at 10:00 a.m.: