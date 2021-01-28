Chicopee residents age 75 and older can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is reminding residents that, during the start of phase 2 of the vaccine rollout on February 1, those who are 75 and older can begin signing up for their vaccine appointments.

The City’s Vaccine Task Force wants residents to know that those of age 75 and above can begin signing up for their vaccine appointments as soon as Thursday.

The task force is asking residents to be patient as it may take several weeks to get an appointment due to a limited vaccine supply.

To sign up for your appointment, you must go to the state website and begin the process. The RiverMills COA staff is available to assist residents and can be contacted at 413-534-3698.

Vaccines are free but you will need your medical insurance information and you may be asked some basic medical history questions. You will also need an email address to receive information about your appointments.

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be a mass vaccination site for western Massachusetts, but other locations such as CVS, Walgreens, Stop and Shop, and Big Y locations are expected to be available by mid-February.

Phase 1, the phase Massachusetts is currently in now that began in Mid December and continued throughout January, includes front line workers, first responders and LTC facilities, home care workers, and nurses.

Chicopee is also providing free COVID-19 testing every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Noon on the upper level of the RiverMills Senior Center at 5 W. Main Street.