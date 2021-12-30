Chicopee Rivermills Center reports over 30% positivity rate for COVID-19

FILE – A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people isolated at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is currently seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Most recently the City of Chicopee shared on their social media page that they saw a 30% positivity rate at the Rivermills testing site, about 1/3 of tests were coming back positive for COVID-19.

As we head into the new year and into holiday festivities it is important to get tested regularly to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus locally.

For more information about getting tested for COVID-19 visit Mass.gov or to get vaccine information visit Vaxfinder.