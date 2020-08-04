CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports for public schools in Chicopee are expected to start September 14 pending guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education and Governor Baker’s office.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a virtual meeting. The MIAA Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the association’s COVID-19 Task Force to push back the high school fall sports season to September 14.

Chicopee Public Schools will be in full compliance with the guidelines set forth and will keep student-athletes and their families updated as more information becomes available.

According to a statement on the Chicopee Public School’s website, although the MIAA has set a date for when formal practices can begin, the DESE, Executive Office of Environmental Affairs, and Governor Baker’s office will decide which sports can be played if any at all this fall.

If any student-athletes or their families have any questions or concerns they are encouraged to call the Athletic Department at 413-594-3574 (Chicopee High School) or 413-594-3591 (Chicopee Comprehensive High School).

Chicopee to begin school year in late August as city’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop. There are a total of 548 confirmed cases as of Monday in Chicopee. Including 48 active cases, 443 people who have recovered and 10 residents that have died from COVID-19.