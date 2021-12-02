Chicopee vaccination site held at RiverMills Senior Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The Holyoke Health Center hosted the one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at RiverMills Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with walk-ins 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic offered boosters, first dose and second dose of the Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccine.

Everyone 18 years and older is eligible for the COVID booster shot, locations can be found at vaxfinder.mass.gov.

People getting their first dose at the RiverMills Senior Center will get their second appointment scheduled before leaving.