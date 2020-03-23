ChicopeeFresh to hold meal pickup at Chicopee Police station

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — ChicopeeFresh will be opening an additional school meal pickup site at the Chicopee Police Substation Monday, March 23.

According to ChicopeeFresh Facebook, the meal pickup site will be located at 803 Chicopee St. in Willimansett.

This site will be open from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Monday through Friday.

ChicopeeFresh staff will be stationed outside with grab and go meals available for any children under 21. Children do not need to be present, and parents/guardians are able to pick up for all children in the household. Each child will receive a lunch and a breakfast for the next day.