Chicopee’s Moose Lodge and USO teamed up for “Stockings for Soldiers” drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts servicemen and women stationed in the far corners of the world can expect precautionary holiday gifts from the folks back home this year.

The USO teamed up with the Moose Lodge in Chicopee for a “Stockings for Soldiers” drive, to make certain the troops receive personal items for the holidays. Apparently, the Pandemic reaching around the world will affect their immediate future.

USO volunteer Shirley Mason said that the best thing to do was give back to those servicemen who are far from home.

Mason told 22News, “We know this year with the COVID, they’re not coming home, boys and girls are not coming home, so we decided what can we do, we said what are we going to do?”

What they decided to do was put out the call for donated personal items, and people have been making the Moose Lodge in Chicopee their destination dropping off Stockings for soldiers and other needed products.

Moose Lodge Trustee Rick Corey told 22News that they have been thrilled with the donation efforts of local residents.

“We’re more than happy to do this, we’ve done several of these drives in the past, the response has been tremendous,” said Corey.

Especially with military personnel stepping up to assist this campaign. Tech Sergeant Ashley Michie knows all too well what it’s like not being home for the holidays and how gifts can offer an escape.

Michie told 22News, “Just getting the sox, just getting candy, anything just to take you away from it for a moment.”

From all over the Pioneer Valley people brought stockings, baby powder shampoo and computer games among other things. All to be shipped out to where our servicemen and women are stationed, no matter how far away home they may be