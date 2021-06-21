Child Tax Credit Awareness Day, what you need to know for Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be in Springfield Monday to celebrate Child Tax Credit Awareness Day.

Neal will visit Square One in Springfield to speak with the Square One President & CEO Dawn DiStefano, Board Members, children and caregivers.

The first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15, according to the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS. The payments will be made on the 15th day of each month unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday. Eligible families are expected of up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child 6 and above.

The planned distribution dates for the checks are: July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15. The IRS unveiled a new online tool to help low-income families register for Child Tax Credit checks, which are due to hit bank accounts in less than a month.

The tool allows eligible people who aren’t required to file taxes due to low income to provide the IRS the basic personal information – including name and Social Security number – needed to calculate and issue their Advance Child Tax Credit payments.

This tool is an updated version of the one used last year to help non-filers register for the batch of $1,400 stimulus checks. People can also use the tool to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for stimulus money they may have previously missed out on.

Square One provides a variety of education and support services for children and families in western Massachusetts. 22News is covering the story and will update the story as new information becomes available.