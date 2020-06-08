Massachusetts childcare facilities prepare for Phase 2 reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Phase 2 will allow childcare facilities and summer camps to reopen, but parents should be expecting changes to operations.

Childcare facilities must follow guidelines and meet the minimum requirements set by the Department of Early Education and Care, as they begin to reopen in Phase 2.

The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club plans on taking the next two to three weeks to prepare for its reopening after three months of closure.

Dan D’Angelo is the Executive Director and he told us strong communication with parents is very important right now.



“You know that’s a lot of information to get parents that may be anxious already,” said D’Angelo. “The ideal situation is to take that anxiousness away from them and give them the information that they need right away.”

CLICK HERE FOR MASSACHUSETTS REQUIREMENTS ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF EARLY EDUCATION AND CARE

Facilities must establish one point of entry where all staff and children will have their temperature screened.

All staff members are required to wear masks, children over the age of 2 are encouraged to wear a mask, however, they do not have to be worn during outdoor activities as long as they are social distancing.

Facilities are required to schedule pickups and drop-offs for parents where they do not overlap.

Coleen Dunn of Springfield told 22News she does eventually plan on having her child return to daycare.

“I mean ideally I would love work from home longer to spend more time with my child,” said Dunn. “But we do plan on going back, shes a 3 day a week, I am really fortunate to have my daycare for that and my inlaws for two other days.”

Group sizes will also be restricted to a maximum of 10 children per staff. Overnight camps are projected for Phase three. Programs are being asked to cancel field trips as well as limit events.