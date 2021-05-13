Children 12-15 can now get the Pfizer vaccine

(WWLP) – Following approval from the CDC Wednesday, thousands of teens are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Massachusetts adolescents ages 12 to 15 can start getting vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine Thursday at locations like CVS.

Governor Baker said doses could start as soon as the CDC issued that approval. Newly eligible teens can now schedule an appointment or walk in to any Mass vaccination site like the Eastfield Mall, regional collaboratives such as the Castle of Knights, the Eastern States site, or any CVS Pharmacy participating in the federal vaccination program that is offering Pfizer.

Teens ages 12 through 17 must have a consent form signed by a legal parent or guardian. You can find that form on Mass.gov

Teens do not have to be accompanied by a guardian to their appointment but must have that form signed.