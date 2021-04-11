Christ Church Cathedral open for in-person worship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year of being closed, Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield has opened its doors once more.

Dean Tom Callard said the church’s congregation is happy they can return to having in-person worship.

“It’s like we are turning the corner, we know that the power of Jesus has been with us through the whole year and his presence has been with us, but finally we are able to be together and see each other and that makes a huge difference for a community of faith,” Dean Callard said.

The church is reopening slowly with limited capacity of 50 people, including individuals and families who are able to reserve a seat, as well as the people who are serving during worship. And while capacity is limited indoors…Dean Callard said that they are feeling a strong sense of community and faith.

“What’s good about faith in a Christian community is that we walk together. The best thing we can do is to reach out a spiritual hand and invite people in to find God’s love. That’s what we need God’s love” Dean Collard told 22News.

For COVID-19 safety protocols, pews are roped off to maintain social distancing, people are required to wear masks for the whole service, to hum rather than sing hymns to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Christ Church Cathedral is also planning to hold services outside, without reserved seating as the weather gets better.