City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Health Department has released new numbers regarding the cases of coronavirus in the city.

There are now 51 confirmed cases of the virus in the city. The city also announced their first COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 80s.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our first death of a resident in Chicopee from
COVID-19 virus. We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss.”

Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau

The Chicopee Mayor has recently closed down playgrounds, basketball courts and the municipal golf course as well as limit retailers to sell essential only items in stores.

“The presumption that coronavirus is a disease that only effects older people is having
damaging concerns. The severity of this virus means that everyone needs to be looking out
for everyone, whether they’re old, young, sick or healthy. We must all do what we can to
keep each other safe. We flatten the curve, as COVID-19 continues to spread. This loss is deeply felt by our City. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus in Chicopee.”

Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau

