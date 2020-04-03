City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Health Department has released new numbers regarding the cases of coronavirus in the city.

There are now 51 confirmed cases of the virus in the city. The city also announced their first COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 80s.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our first death of a resident in Chicopee from

COVID-19 virus. We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss.” Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau

The Chicopee Mayor has recently closed down playgrounds, basketball courts and the municipal golf course as well as limit retailers to sell essential only items in stores.