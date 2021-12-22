City of Chicopee instates mask mandate for municipal buildings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is now requiring everyone to mask-up while visiting municipal buildings.

The new mandate was announced late Wednesday morning and will go into effect on Thursday.

At this time, Chicopee is not mandating mask wearing in private indoor spaces, such as stores and restaurants. However, the CDC does recommend everyone wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in areas with high and substantial rates of transmission and that includes all of Massachusetts.

The City of Chicopee sent out a release that says that the following people are exempt from face covering requirements: